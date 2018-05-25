MEMORIAL DAY

Poppy Memorial with 645,000 red flowers honors fallen service members for Memorial Day

EMBED </>More Videos

The World War I war poem "In Flanders Fields" established the red poppy as one of the most widely recognized symbols honoring fallen service members. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for USAA)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
This Memorial Day, a massive display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., honors the life of every service member lost since World War I.

The Poppy Memorial contains 645,000 red poppies, a widely recognized symbol honoring fallen service members, within a translucent box that measures 133 feet long and 8.5 feet tall.

Poppies included in the display come from the VFW Buddy Poppy program, which pays disabled veterans in VA hospitals to assemble the flowers, and the American Legion Family.

In addition to the physical poppies contained within the memorial, there are also on-site kiosks that allow visitors to dedicate a digital poppy to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Those who cannot visit the memorial in person can also dedicate a digital poppy online.



The memorial is sponsored by USAA, which had a similar installation at its San Antonio headquarters in 2016.

"The Poppy Memorial visualizes the magnitude of that sacrifice and reminds us all of the price that was paid. We are grateful to the National Park Service for allowing us to display this inspiring and educational exhibit among the permanent monuments, as a testament to the enduring bravery of our men and women in uniform," Ret. Vice Admiral John Bird with USAA said in a news release

The Poppy Memorial is open to the public between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. until May 27 on the southwestern side of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymemorial daymemorialmilitaryu.s. & worldWashington D.C.
MEMORIAL DAY
VIDEO: Volunteers restore historic Montco cemetery
Veteran has combat memorabilia stolen from outside his Bridesburg home
Memorial Day volunteers cleanup overgrown cemetery
Thousands celebrate oldest parade in Doylestown
What's the Deal: Memorial Day sales
More memorial day
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News