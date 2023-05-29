Volunteers reflect on meaning of Memorial Day in Newtown, Pa.

Dozens of volunteers gathered to place a token of remembrance at each fallen military hero's grave at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.

"Our society should remember these families every day, the people who have sacrificed their lives," said Bob Craven, of Bensalem.

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents stopped and reflected on the true meaning of Memorial Day during a ceremony in Bucks County.

"I like to give back to the community," said Norman Coley, of Sharon Hill.

"We're just here to honor you know the people who have fallen for this great country. I have an uncle who died in the Vietnam War so it has a lot of meaning being here today," said Donna Smyrl, of Newtown

The Travis Manion Foundation gave out tokens. On the back of them read the words "If Not Me, Then Who" in honor of 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed in Iraq in 2007 while saving his wounded teammates.

"Today's honor project with the Travis Manion Foundation involves the placing of the token on graves and photographing that token, and having that token available to family members who are unable to be here today," said Bob Craven, of Bensalem.

This honor project is part of a national initiative to get 1,000 volunteers to visit 10,000 fallen heroes nationwide this Memorial Day.

"I feel proud to be a veteran of the U.S. Army. I feel proud to be at a Thomas Manion Foundation," said Coley.

