Newtown, Pennsylvania math teacher has multiple crossword puzzles published in New York Times

If you have ever tried to tackle a New York Times crossword puzzle, you know how difficult they can be.But that is what makes one Newtown, Pennsylvania math teacher's accomplishments so astounding. Not only can Laura Kinnel do the puzzles, she has actually written several of them for the Times.She started making puzzles in 2018 for family and friends and was first published in the Times last December.She has since been published in the Times twice more, with a fourth puzzle coming soon.Her accomplishments have inspired both students and faculty alike.