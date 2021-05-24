Society

New Jersey expected to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

By
NJ expected to lift indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mask wearing could soon come to an end for fully vaccinated people in New Jersey in most situations.

While the CDC released new guidance this month saying fully vaccinated people can go without masks in most situations - outdoors and indoors - New Jersey has kept its indoor mask-wearing mandate for everyone, vaccinated or not.

That's expected to change Monday as Gov. Murphy is expected to announce that starting Friday, May 28, fully vaccinated people can go without a mask indoors.

Trish Hartman talks to Capt. Chuck LaBarre with the Margate Beach Patrol about beach safety.



This new guidance makes things complicated for businesses. We spoke with management at the Bistro at Haddonfield.

"We're going to stay masked as employees just to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable," said manager Elias Riginos. "For the inside dining, we're going to ask customers to stay masked until everything gets figured out a little bit more. We don't want to be the ones who are really policing who's vaccinated, who's not vaccinated."

Down the street, Ylvia Asal is the owner of Anatolia Art and Craft Studio. She teaches workshops and sells the jewelry and art that she makes.

She says for her art classes she'd be okay going without masks because she can ask for proof of vaccination.

But for shoppers who pop into her store, she'll still require masks.

"Customers just one time, it's a little tricky and a little scary.. because I don't know who they are," said Asal.

Others say lifting mask requirements is a big and much-needed step forward.

"Let businesses start to succeed again, and just let people enjoy their life again," said Steve Wilkinson of Magnolia.

Gov. Murphy is expected to release more details during his 1:00 p.m. COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

new jersey
