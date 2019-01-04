N.J. wedding venue closes, leaving couples scrambling

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Some Delaware Valley couples are scrambling to find a new wedding venue after an Inn suddenly closed in South Jersey this week.
The Ram's Head Inn in Galloway Township, Atlantic County had to shut its doors due to problems with its sprinkler and fire suppression system.
The owners posted a lengthy explanation on its Facebook page and have been in touch with the town's mayor.
Mayor Anthony Coppola Junior told Action News that he hopes the town doesn't lose the venue.
"We hope we won't. It's really a beautiful place, we were just here the other day, my wife and I, we love it here so we are hoping that it returns," the mayor said.
Coppola also says the venue has assured him it will work with its clients in refunding deposits.
The Ram's Head has not given any timeline on when it will reopen.
-----
