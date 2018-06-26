SOCIETY

Pa. man recognized as hero for saving girl from burning home

EMBED </>More Videos

Allentown man receives Carnegie Medal. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 26, 2018. (WPVI)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
An Allentown man who risked his life to save an 8-year-old girl from a burning house is being recognized as a hero.

Michael Surrell received the Carnegie Medal from the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

Surrell ran into his neighbor's burning home on West Liberty Street in May 2017 to save 8-year-old Tiara Roberts.

"My eyes were burning, my face and my head were burning, my chest, and I'm feeling around, and I touched her foot," Surrell said.

Surrell carried the girl to safety and then performed CPR before paramedics rushed them both to the hospital.

He says he is just thankful he could be there to save the young girl's life.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newschild rescuerescuegood samaritanAllentown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News