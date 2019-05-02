Society

People in San Francisco paying to work in parking spaces

People in San Francisco paying to work in parking spaces.

People are paying $2.25 an hour to work in a parking space.

It's being called #WePark.

We Park pays for the parking space, which doubles as an office, using free nearby WiFi or mobile phone hot spots.

Thirty people showed up to do it on the first day it started in April.

In San Francisco, the median price of listed homes nears $1.3 million and the average rent is $3,300, according to Zillow.

That's way beyond the national averages.

The idea has spread to Toulouse, France as well.
