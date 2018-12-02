SOCIETY

Police looking to ID couple after engagement ring recovered from Times Square utility grate

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the details.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WPVI) --
Have you seen this couple?

EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for an unidentified couple after an engagement gone wrong in Times Square.


Police are trying to find an unidentified man and woman after a proposal gone wrong in Manhattan.

Officials say on Friday in front of 2 Times Square, the two sought help from the police after the man dropped his engagement ring eight feet into a utility grate after attempting to propose.

The NYPD Emergency Services Unit responded, the ring was not located, and the couple left the scene.

Police then found the ring early Saturday morning.

The unidentified man is described 5'8" or 5'9" with short brown hair and a manicured beard. The woman is described as 5'5" with blonde hair.

Anyone with information in regard to the couple's location or identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyengagementnypd
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue removed from her prime location
Couple wins lawsuit over extravagant Christmas decoration display
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Three bodies found inside a house in Tioga-Nicetown
Jim Gardner speaks with President George H.W. Bush prior to 2006 Liberty Medal
Man arrested for allegedly causing explosion in West Philadelphia apartment
President George H.W. Bush speaks to Cheltenham High School class of 1989
Boil water advisory remains in effect in lower Bucks County
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
3 arrested after body found wrapped in blood-soaked carpet
Man killed in hit and run in Rhawnhurst
Show More
Man hospitalized following shooting in North Philadelphia
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Suspect sought for leaving hate messages in Philadelphia
Vehicle hits barrier, flips on Route 70 in Evesham Township
Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
More News