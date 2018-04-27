ROYAL FAMILY

Royal Baby Name: Kate Middleton, Prince William announce name

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince William falls asleep at event after new baby arrives (KTRK)

"Royal baby number 3" no more. Prince William and Duchess Kate have picked a name for their newest little bundle of joy.

The baby's full name is Louis Arthur Charles, Kensington Palace announced.


The little brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte was born Monday. Mom and baby went home from the hospital on the same day.

British media outlets have been pronouncing the new prince's first name as "Lou-ee."

"Louis" is a tribute to a mentor of Prince Charles, ABC News reports. Lord Louis Mountbatten was the uncle of Prince Philip and a cousin of Queen Elizabeth. He was killed in a 1979 bombing by the Irish Republican Army in Ireland.

The prince's first name is also one of Prince William's middle names and one of Prince George's middle names, the BCC reports.

"Arthur" was a middle name of Queen Elizabeth II's father King George VI, according to the BBC. It is also another of Prince William's middle names.

Prince Charles, the baby's grandfather, is first in line to the throne.

Bookies had put the best odds on the names "Arthur," "James" and "Phillip."

PHOTOS: Will, Kate and the royal family through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyalsroyal familyu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
ROYAL FAMILY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Prince George celebrates his 5th birthday
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
More royal family
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News