West Philadelphia woman etches Jim Gardner's face into Oreo cookie among other masterpieces

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6123472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FULL INTERVIEW: A Philadelphia woman talks with 6abc's Sarah Bloomquist about her artwork on Oreo cookies.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A West Philadelphia woman is spending her time in quarantine creating amazing artwork on Oreo cookies. She even accomplished a realistic portrait of 6abc's Jim Gardner.Using a sewing needle, she etched elaborate, detailed images of Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," Magritte's surrealist masterpiece, "Son of Man," Van Gogh's "Starry Night."Her greatest accomplishment might just be her depiction of Action News anchor Jim Gardner etched in Oreo cream filling.25-year-old Rachel Stark has been alone in her studio apartment for the last month.She told us it takes between 45 minutes and an hour to create each piece of Oreo artwork.In an exclusive interview with Action News, Stark talked with Sarah Bloomquist about this new edible art form and how it is keeping her occupied during this pandemic."It's not too deep. I happened to come across a photo of Edvard Munch's "The Scream" carved into an Oreo, and I live by myself and I am pretty bored so, you know, this seems like a reasonable way to spend my time indoors," Stark said. "So I got some Oreos and I have a sewing needle in my drawer so I put on some music and just went to work."She works from home as a copywriter for a branding agency, but she has been painting and doing artwork for as long as she can remember."What's nice about it is it only takes like 45 minutes to an hour at least, I think," Stark said. "Time doesn't really exist any more in quarantine.""Doing the Oreo art is fun, you know. Who cares if you make a mistake," she added, admitting she has eaten quite a few of her "mistakes".She told us the Jim Gardner Oreo was a tough one to do."Yeah, but it was fun," she said. "Especially doing the mustache. It was like oh, I have to do this. I hope he likes it."