Restaurant owner hires former prisoners due to hiring drought

A restaurant owner in Colorado is making headlines for how he's handling a hiring drought.Apparently, it's been hard to find good help, so he got creative and started offering those jobs to people who could use a second chance, ex-convicts.Frank Bonanno just opened a new restaurant called Milk Market.Bonanno needed cooks, wait staff and hosts, but filling the jobs was harder than he thought. This was for a number of reasons, from the local economy down to the booming restaurant business in Denver.So, he opened up his search to prisons and half-way houses.Bonanno says he's been working with non-violent offenders and so far, it's been a win-win for all.------