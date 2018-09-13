U.S. & WORLD

Restaurant owner hires former prisoners due to hiring drought

EMBED </>More Videos

Restaurant owner hires former prisoners due to hiring drought. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 13, 2018.

A restaurant owner in Colorado is making headlines for how he's handling a hiring drought.

Apparently, it's been hard to find good help, so he got creative and started offering those jobs to people who could use a second chance, ex-convicts.

Frank Bonanno just opened a new restaurant called Milk Market.

Bonanno needed cooks, wait staff and hosts, but filling the jobs was harder than he thought. This was for a number of reasons, from the local economy down to the booming restaurant business in Denver.

So, he opened up his search to prisons and half-way houses.

Bonanno says he's been working with non-violent offenders and so far, it's been a win-win for all.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldrestaurantprison
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Shelter animals evacuated ahead of Hurricane Florence
University to send college acceptances through Instagram
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence coverage from North Carolina
Hurricanes, typhoons, and cyclones: What's the difference?
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
3 can't-miss performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this weekend
Eagle lands on fire truck during 9/11 tribute
Teen girl makes emergency landing on her first solo flight
13-year-old cancer fighter is dancing again after surgery
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence coverage from North Carolina
A.C. casino offering free rooms for Florence evacuees sold out
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Scattered Showers Today
Sweet thank you notes given to Pa. Task Force One
Family announces settlement in deadly bike crash in Center City
Upper Darby police search for escaped prisoner
4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse
Show More
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to start $2 billion charitable fund
Jury picked for man charged in radio host's shooting death
Armed robbery of West Oak Lane pizza shop caught on camera
Power outage near City Hall in Center City
Groping suspect caught after victim's mom takes video of him
More News