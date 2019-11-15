Society

Ron Jaworski helps send Millville team to national tournament after coach's murder

By
MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey little league football team, trying to bounce back from the tragedy of losing their coach, will now be able to compete in a national tournament next month, thanks to some special help from a former Philadelphia Eagle's quarterback.

The Millville Junior Thunderbolts were invited by Tha Doggfather himself, Snoop, to compete in a national championship where they face off with some of the best little league teams in the country. But they almost didn't fly west next month after falling short of their fundraising goal.

That changed Thursday when they got a much-needed jolt of cash from former Eagle, Ron Jaworski.



"It's something you don't get every day," said Jake Bowser. "It was pretty nice to meet him, and for him to donate."

"It was hard getting the money because we had to go store to store, get people to donate," said Azaziah Burks.

"These kids just don't have the means to go to California," said Ron Jaworski.

Choking back tears, Jaworski said causes like this hit home.

"To help these kids that sometimes are overlooked, or sometimes not given the opportunity, and someday maybe do what I'm doing," he said.



Man dead after being shot near middle school in Millville. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on August 10, 2018.



It's been a tough year for the little league team, who lost coach Joseph Jones to gun violence after he was shot in his car while leaving their team practice in 2018.

"How do you think he would have felt?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"He would have been out here with us. He would have been out here smiling," said Coach Willis Humphries.

Snoop Dogg also donated another $2,500 to the team, Money that will be used for travel, lodging and food. The team leaves for California on December 11. The tournament starts the next day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycumberland countyaction news sportsron jaworski
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
2 sought after stabbing outside Center City Wendy's: Police
Dogs being kidnapped in Chester, residents say
Woman assaulted by driver in Northern Liberties
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River classified as homicide
NJ 8th grader introduces Paul's Law to help students with epilepsy
Show More
Police: 2-year-old's death was a homicide, no arrests
SEPTA officer injured in unprovoked attack: Officials
Mysterious odor traced back to PES refinery
3 charged in fatal Burlington County shooting
Sean Kratz murder trial deliberations head into day 3
More TOP STORIES News