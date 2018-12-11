SOCIETY

School's elf 'murder mystery' assignment draws criticism

A mom overseas is calling for an end to a school assignment that involves the murder of a beloved elf.

HYDE, England (WPVI) --
It all started last Tuesday at Flowery Field Primary School in Hyde, England, when 4th graders walked into their classroom to find a crime scene.

It included a chalk outline of their elf on the shelf, fake blood, and crime scene tape.

The teacher had tasked the 8 and 9-year-old kids with helping her solve the murder mystery.

Though the school says the ongoing activity is intended to be an engaging and exciting writing assignment, one mom was outraged.

She contacted the school and her local newspaper to complain, saying it wasn't right that she had to explain the concept of homicide to her child.

She went on say her daughter was traumatized by the activity and had nightmares.

The school has no plans to pull the detective game, and even gave out a new clue this week.

