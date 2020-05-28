Coronavirus

Singing Fountain Farmers Market opens with social distancing restrictions

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Singing Fountain Farmers Market in East Passyunk is a little different this year. No contact, one-way foot traffic, and a new location at the South Philadelphia Older Adult Center to safely accommodate vendors and customers for social distancing.
"It's wonderful to still have the farmers market on East Passyunk," said Adam Leiter, executive director of East Passyunk Business Improvement District. "It's some sort of normal routine."

"How is it for you with the gloves and the masks?" asked reporter Christie Ileto.

"It's very difficult, it's hot, tough to do but I wouldn't want someone that close to me with everything that's going on," said Barbie Brown with Fruitwood Orchards.



After 10 weeks of lockdown, a study released Wednesday by the city reveals 75% of residents agree that everyone needs to mask up when they leave home, almost 80 percent feel people need to make it as easy as possible to social distance.

"When we're walking around we usually walk on the sidewalk, we just go to the other side, or just keep our distance even if it means slowing down," said Casey Brophy.

"I think it should still be in place for a little bit longer. I think the masks when in public and going into the stores is important," said Mariah Weller

Still in the red phase, city playgrounds, basketball courts remain empty or locked.



Almost three-fourths of the residents feel it's still not ok to gather in groups at these spots.

"We just need to be a little bit more patient and wait this thing out in the next few weeks," said Josh Polonio

While the return of routines is slow, fresh produce and familiar faces bring a bit of normal to this block during a strange time.

"A normal farmers market is a face-to-face hand-to-hand transaction even though we lost that, we're realizing, the values that survived," said Jon Glyn, farmers market program manager.

