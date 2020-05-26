80-year-old beats COVID-19 after 65 day stay at Pennsylvania Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After 65 days at Pennsylvania Hospital with COVID-19, Avram Woidislawsky was discharged and greeted by a crowd of family and excited healthcare workers.The 80-year-old will need to learn how to walk and talk again, but his family is just grateful he left the hospital alive."Every single moment every single hour was a fight. waiting days and nights to get calls from the hospital, is he going to make it?" said Rita Woidislawsky, Avram's wife.Woidislawsky was the first coronavirus patient to be admitted to the ICU at Pennsylvania hospital on March 22. A few weeks before that, he was partying in Costa Rica."He was zip-lining two months ago in Costa Rica," said his wife.His doctors say his energy is part of the reason he's alive."He's one of the toughest 80-year-old guys I've ever seen. I hope I'm in his shape at 80 years old," said Dr. Paul Kinniry, the director of critical care at Pennsylvania Hospital.After discharged on a stretcher, Woidislawsky went to Good Shepherd Rehabilitation where he will learn to walk again. His wife has no doubt he'll get there)"My husband has been a hero through all of this. My family have all been very supportive," she said.It took 65 days, but Avram Woidislawsky beat the odds, bringing hope to the healthcare workers who see the worst of COVID-19 every day."It's been a fight but he made it. He made it," said Rita.