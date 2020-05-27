76ers to return to practice in New Jersey under lifted coronavirus restrictions

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are beginning a "phased reopening" Wednesday following Gov. Phil Murphy's announcement that professional teams are allowed to resume practicing in New Jersey.Pro teams in New Jersey are also cleared to have games or matches if league competition resumes.The NBA has been in talks with Disney, which owns ESPN and ABC, about possibly restarting games in July at Disney World in Orlando.The Philadelphia Flyers also practice in New Jersey and have not yet released any details about practice.New Jersey has been among the hardest-hit areas by the coronavirus pandemic and has suffered many deaths.Teams are required to follow all safety guidelines of the league and state when it comes to keeping players and staff safe."Our administration has been in constant discussions with our professional sports teams about a modified return to operations," said Governor Phil Murphy. "While leagues make their own decisions about operations, I am confident that teams are equipped to practice and eventually play in a responsible manner, protecting the health and safety of players, coaches and team personnel."