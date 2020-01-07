Street sweeping coming to every Philadelphia neighborhood, Mayor Kenney says

"And for cleaner streets, we will continue to ramp up dumping enforcement and build on our successful sweeping pilot program by expanding street cleaning to every neighborhood and commercial corridor by the year 2023. Yes, you heard that right--every neighborhood-- which will even require folks to move their cars," said Kenney
Mayor Jim Kenney sworn in for second term, wants to tackle gun violence and poverty
Whether the "leaf blowers" will be used will be neighborhood-dependent.
The city expects to have a report on the success of the street sweeping pilot program next month.
The mayor's office tells Action News $21.5 million is earmarked for this over a five-year plan, including just over $4 million worth in the current budget.
The money will likely be used to buy more street sweeper trucks and hire additional cleaning crews.