Society

Texas dance team goes viral for routine in Houston's Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas -- A long flight delay turned into a viral dance routine at Hobby Airport.

The Tarleton State University dance team from Stephenville, Texas, did a full routine to "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott.

RELATED: Airport ramp agent breaks out dance moves to cheer up crying child
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a ramp agent at Toronto Pearson International Airport is bringing smiles to even more people than he imagined.



The team was stuck at the airport Sunday due to a 10-hour delay. A traveler shared the video online saying, "Thanks for making our 10 hour wait better."

The video has been viewed over 12,000 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonviral videodancehobby airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News