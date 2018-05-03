THIS IS AMERICA

#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 1: An Introduction

EMBED </>More Videos

Episode 1 of the 6abc Digital Series #ThisIsAmerica (WPVI)

By
Remember that Facebook video of mine that went viral in September?

It was my reply to a woman who yelled at me, "This is America!"

The video was viewed 2.3 million times. 64,000 people reacted. 15,000 people commented.

Since then, I've been on a journey to better understand the incredible response to that video and that seemingly minor incident.

The result is this 3-episode documentary called #ThisIsAmerica.

It's an effort to engage all of us in a truly constructive conversation about race and who we are as Americans.

Our #ThisIsAmerica journey did take some unexpected turns. And made me think more deeply about myself and how I see others.

I hope it will resonate with you as well.

I'd be honored if you would watch our #ThisIsAmerica series and share it with the people you know, your family, your friends, your social networks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyThis Is Americarace relationsracism
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
#ThisIsAmerica - Digital Series
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 3: The Next Generation
The Original Facebook Video
Credits and Acknowledgements
THIS IS AMERICA
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 3: The Next Generation
#ThisIsAmerica - Digital Series
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 2: Moving In
#ThisIsAmerica - Episode 1: An Introduction
6abc Celebrates Asian American - Pacific Islander Heritage Month
More This Is America
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News