Coronavirus

Thousands expected to protest Pennsylvania COVID-19 shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A protest centered on business closures in Pennsylvania and statewide restrictions is planned for Monday outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Demonstrators plan to call on Governor Tom Wolf to reopen the economy.

Thousands are expected to attend on Monday.

Social distancing and face masks are being encouraged.

RELATED: Rite Aid to begin COVID-19 testing at 2 more New Jersey stores

The current stay-at-home order has been in place since April 1 but all non-essential businesses were ordered to close on March 16.

RELATED: Governor Tom Wolf plans to veto Senate bill that would reopen some businesses

Earlier this week, Governor Tom Wolf's office said he plans to veto legislation sent to him Wednesday by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would force him to allow some businesses to reopen.

In a statement, Wolf's office said "irresponsibly going against the direction of the secretary of health and reopening businesses too early will only extend the length of the economic hardships created by the pandemic."

The Senate approved the legislation on a party-line vote after two hours of floor debate.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Skin rashes emerge as possible symptom of COVID-19, dermatologists say
EMBED More News Videos

Certain skin rashes are emerging as possible symptoms of COVID-19, prompting additional research by some doctors and guidance by the American Academy of Dermatology.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaprotestsocietycoronaviruspolitics
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Delco workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear
Pennsylvanians required to wear masks to enter essential businesses
Workers go home after weeks of making virus protective gear
NJ reports 132 more coronavirus-related deaths; total 4,202
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvanians required to wear masks to enter essential businesses
Pennsylvania to start curbside pickup at some liquor stores
Delco workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Correlation between COVID-19, pollution and race
Shooting leaves teen injured in North Philly
Mother & daughter nurse team takes on COVID-19
Show More
Free COVID-19 testing in West Oak Lane
NJ reports 132 more coronavirus-related deaths; total 4,202
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Kenney joins other mayors in writing to Trump with concerns about aid
Del. announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths
More TOP STORIES News