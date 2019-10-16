Toddler fights off spider decoration at Halloween store

VERNON HILLS, Illinois (WPVI) -- Charlie was not having it after a spider decoration at a Halloween store jumped out at him.Frank McCormick captured the 'boxing match' on camera of his 3-year-old son and the animatronic spider decorations at a Vernon Hills, Illinois Halloween Spirit store.McCormick told storyful he did not anticipate Charlie's reaction to seeing the spider, but is not surprised because Charlie loves monsters and dinosaurs.Charlie's dad says Charlie has always been fearless and loves Halloween, which he calls "Fooky.""He is a very sweet and loving little boy that always wants to pet and hug everything, even scary things, until they come at him, then the gloves come off," added McCormick.