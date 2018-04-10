SOCIETY

Veterans receive service pets in South Jersey

Veterans receive service pets in South Jersey. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 10, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Three local veterans were presented with new companions Tuesday in South Jersey.

The service members, who all have PTSD, received their very own service dogs at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The dogs were rescued from shelters and then prepped for their new roles by a group of inmates through the Above and Beyond Dog Training program.

While the program ultimately benefits veterans, it also teaches the inmates new skills and provides each of the formerly homeless dogs with a new family.

