Veterans' Stories: Mary Beth Bruggeman

Marine Captain Mary Beth Bruggeman was a combat engineer deployed to Iraq for the 2003 invasion. She left the military after the birth of her first child and, she says, she struggled to find her purpose in life for years after.
She is now the Vice President of Program Strategy at The Mission Continues, a non-profit that challenges veterans to continue serving in under-resourced communities here at home.

She is also a November 2018 graduate of the George W. Bush Center Military Service Initiative's Stand-To Leadership Program.

