Volunteers coordinate amid COVID-19, social distancing to feed thousands in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Volunteers working to feed thousands of families in Philadelphia twice a week are adapting to major changes, including working in smaller teams due to social distancing.
The boxes of food keep rolling through the Philabundance warehouses each week to feed families in need during this critical time. It requires a massive effort of coordination every week between the city, the Share Food Program and Philabundance.
"With this collaboration with logistics and food, we've been able to open 40 separate sites across Philadelphia providing free food to people twice a week," said Philabundance spokesperson Samantha Retamar.
On Mondays, they give non-perishable items, and on Thursdays, they hand out produce. When it comes to fruit and vegetables, Philabundance is looking to provide nutritious food that lasts a little longer.
"Apples, onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes, cabbage," Retamar said.
She said many businesses are donating the food from around the world, which would normally go to restaurants that have now scaled back operations.
"So many people have come and raised a voice saying, 'Hey, hunger has no place here, especially during a pandemic,'" Retamar said.
The main goal is to get it all packed on time at the warehouse, but right now Philabundance is having to work with half the number of volunteers.
"We've actually had to cut our volunteer shifts down to 20 people to ensure everyone can social distance while still getting the job done," Retamar said.
Retamar said Philabundance is always accepting monetary donations, which allows the organization to buy food in bulk.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Governor Tom Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania
'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during social distancing altercation
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
Hundreds of furloughed Atlantic City casino workers get help from food giveaway
Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy; Governors fire back
Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to perform air shows honoring health care, essential workers during COVID-19 crisis
MORE RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Volunteers coordinate amid COVID-19, social distancing to feed thousands in Philadelphia
PHILABUNDANCE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News