Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music

A 24-hour marathon that covers America's history in music. (WPVI)

Taylor Mac, a trip through Amerian pop music
Ever been to a Star Wars movie marathon? Think that but with two twelve-hour shows that tell the history of America through its popular music.
Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music | Tickets
Performance dates: 1776-1896 - Saturday, June 2; 1896-Present - Saturday, June 9 noon-midnight
Merriam Theater
250 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

