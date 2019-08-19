Welsh town to use public restrooms to crack down on criminal activity

PORTHCAWL, Wales (WPVI) -- A town in Wales is using its public toilets to crack down on criminal activity in a popular park.They may look ordinary from the outside, but on the inside, the $200,000 bathrooms will be equipped with high-pitch alarms, jets that spray cold water and an automatic door opening function.Reason being, the seaside town of Porthcawl is trying to discourage drugs, sex, loitering, and vandalism.Motion detectors inside the bathrooms will reportedly respond to "violent motion" while weight sensors will be installed to detect the entrance of more than one person.If either are detected, cold water will allegedly spray from the walls, the doors will open and an alarm will screech.Some residents are outraged by the move, saying it's humiliating, and asking what will happen to heavier people or parents who take their kids to the bathroom.