Society

'It feels like a hot tub': Wendy's employees fired after man takes bath in restaurant sink

GREENVILLE, Michigan -- Several employees have been fired over a viral video that shows a man bathing in a Wendy's restaurant sink.

The video that has been making its rounds on social media shows a shirtless man inside the restaurant's kitchen. Employees can also be heard laughing, while another person in uniform throws something into the sink and yells, "Wash yourself."

In the video, the shirtless man is seen scrubbing himself and saying, "It feels like a hot tub."

Since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed thousands of times and now, many people are calling for employees to be held accountable.

"I mean, I don't wish anything bad on anyone, but for sure get fired," customer Michael Guerra told WOOD-TV.

The fast-food chain later released a statement in regard to the video, saying:

"This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards."

The health department has also since evaluated the restaurant and everything has been sanitized, according to WOOD-TV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichiganviral videou.s. & worldwendy's
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School issues warning after child dies from flu complications
4 people injured, 2 critically, after house fire in Fox Chase
Philly-bound flight makes emergency landing after 'pop' noise
2 shot in head during Kensington home invasion: Police
Del. delivery driver charged with raping teenager
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
Show More
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Installation Mass for Philadelphia's new archbishop to be held Tuesday
AG Shapiro wants Philly towing company shut down
Fact vs. fiction: What you need to know about blue light glasses
Mike Trout rips Astros for cheating, calls for more punishment
More TOP STORIES News