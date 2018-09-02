SOCIETY

Woman wins over $2 million at Atlantic City's Borgata casino

(Shutterstock)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Talk about a way to end the summer!

A woman hit the jackpot of over $2 million at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday.

The Hawthorne, New Jersey woman, who would like to remain anonymous, was playing a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game just after 3 p.m. when she hit the jackpot.

The woman won the game on her very first spin, turning her $10 bet into $2,481,940.75

The Borgata offers hundreds of slot games, and is home to some of the highest jackpots in Atlantic City.

