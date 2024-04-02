Schools, libraries getting ready for Monday's solar eclipse

Several school districts plan for an early dismissal on Monday.

WESTAMPTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- While South Jersey is not in the path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, we should still get a pretty good show.

"I saw the 2017 one - we happened to be driving - that was totality one for me," said Chantell Shalack of North Hanover Township. "I'm looking forward to a 90% totality this time. It's fun, it's exciting."

At the Burlington County Library in Westampton, New Jersey, staff have been getting folks excited with crafts and activities.

On Tuesday afternoon, some library visitors were making eclipse t-shirts.

It's all leading up to a watch party at the library at 2 p.m. on Monday with a solar telescope and a sun spotter.

"It uses a bunch of little mirrors to reflect a perfect image of the sun so you can see everything. Sun spots, solar flares - it's very cool," said Educator and School Services Librarian Diana Price. "We're going to be running some events the day of outside and inside. Right now it's supposed to be a really lovely day."

While this watch party will have safe ways to look at the sun during the eclipse - experts stress - never look at the sun without some kind of protection.

Eclipse glasses will be available at the library leading up to the watch party - two per household.

The event is free and open to the public.

Several New Jersey school districts like Cherry Hill and Pennsauken plan for an early dismissal on Monday so kids aren't heading home while the eclipse is happening.

"The school district - to protect our kids - we're sending them home early. Maybe they can enjoy the event with their families," said Pennsauken Superintendent Dr. Ronnie Tarchichi.

After school activities are cancelled too.

Tarchichi says while he recognizes this may be an inconvenience for some parents, the decision was made with safety in mind.

"Most of our students would be on the bus. We would have after school programs going on. Kids would be outside," said Tarchichi. "It would be impossible to control the situation."