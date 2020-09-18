Classes at Souderton's West Broad Elementary move online after 3 test positive for COVID-19

SOUDERTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County Pennsylvania elementary school is going virtual for two weeks after at least three people tested positive for COVID-19.Health officials directed West Broad Elementary, in Souderton, to move to virtual classes starting Friday.The school will not reopen until October 2.The Souderton Area School District says all students and staff who interacted with one of the people who tested positive are being contacted by the school or health department.The building will also be sanitized before in-person classes resume.