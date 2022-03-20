double shooting

Suspect sought for double shooting in South Philadelphia

One of the victims is in critical condition, the other one is stable.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect sought for double shooting in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot in South Philadelphia, and one of them is fighting for his life.

Police say the two men were walking down an alley in the 2700 block of South Randolph Street when another man approached them and an argument began.

Police say that man then shot the two others.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

One is in critical condition, the other one is stable.

So far, no word on an arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiadouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Double shooting leaves 1 dead outside Berks Co. shopping center
2 men hospitalized after being shot inside Kensington home
Crime Fighters: Who killed Efrain Sanchez?
Shooting, stabbing under investigation in Feltonville
TOP STORIES
2 men hospitalized after being shot inside Kensington home
Police search for gunman after woman shot in Haverford
AccuWeather: Windy and Cooler
Officials: Missing man's remains found in Darby Creek in Ridley Twp.
Flyers fans react to Claude Giroux trade
Double shooting leaves 1 dead outside Berks Co. shopping center
DE officials investigate police-involved shooting that left 1 man dead
Show More
2 teen girls wounded in Temple campus shooting; victims not students
Philadelphia museums partner to donate proceeds for Ukraine aid
Officials issue shelter-in-place order after brush fire in NJ
Hundreds of dirt bikes, ATVs swarm Philadelphia streets
1 dead after crash on Ben Franklin Bridge ramp to I-95
More TOP STORIES News