PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot in South Philadelphia, and one of them is fighting for his life.
Police say the two men were walking down an alley in the 2700 block of South Randolph Street when another man approached them and an argument began.
Police say that man then shot the two others.
Both victims were taken to the hospital.
One is in critical condition, the other one is stable.
So far, no word on an arrest.
Suspect sought for double shooting in South Philadelphia
DOUBLE SHOOTING
