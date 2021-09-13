Shooting victim found in South Philadelphia IKEA parking lot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The parking lot of the IKEA in South Philadelphia became a crime scene, crawling with police officers and detectives investigating a shooting.But officials say it's not clear if that is where the victim was shot.Police were called around 9 p.m. Sunday to the IKEA along the 2200 block of South Columbus Boulevard.Bullet holes could be seen in the passenger door of an SUV.Authorities confirm the victim was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, but his condition has not been released.Pennsylvania State Police have now taken over the investigation indicating there may be a connection to an incident that happened outside the city limits.