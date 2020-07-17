Philadelphia police seek child who may be in danger

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released an unsettling video showing a little girl who might be in trouble.Camera footage shows the 10-year-old girl running on Kimball Street- near 11th Street, in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the child ran up to a couple around 6 p.m. Friday scared and distressed, saying she was lost.But when the adults tried to call 911, the little girl asked them to please not call the police and ran away.If you have any information on the child, contact the police.