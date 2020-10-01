3 suspects sought in South Philadelphia shooting caught on camera

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for three gunmen who tried to block a victim from driving away in South Philadelphia.The shooting took place around 12:15 a.m. on September 22 at 2nd and Christian streets.Police said three vehicles were seen following the victim's car in the 800 block of South 2nd Street.They then "boxed in" the victim at the intersection.Surveillance video released by police on Thursday showed three men get out of their vehicles and fire several shots as the victim was able to drive away.Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-686-3013/3014.