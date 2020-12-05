Part of road closed in South Philadelphia due to water main break

Crews said a 12-inch main broke Friday afternoon on 2nd Street between Fitzwater and Pemberton.
The street buckled.
The Action Cam showed traffic barriers and caution tape surrounded the damaged roadway.
The Philadelphia Water Department said Saturday the block will remain shut down until further notice.
Any customer in the area without water should call 215-685-6300.
— Philadelphia Water (@PhillyH2O) December 5, 2020