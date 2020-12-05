water main break

Part of road closed in South Philadelphia due to water main break

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Part of a road in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood is closed due to a water main break.

Crews said a 12-inch main broke Friday afternoon on 2nd Street between Fitzwater and Pemberton.

The street buckled.

The Action Cam showed traffic barriers and caution tape surrounded the damaged roadway.

The Philadelphia Water Department said Saturday the block will remain shut down until further notice.

Any customer in the area without water should call 215-685-6300.

