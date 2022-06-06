Video appears to show moments leading up to South Street mass shooting

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and left three people dead and 11 others injured.
Police sources say two of those killed were innocent bystanders.
The third victim, according to sources, is the man seen on video wearing a white shirt. The video appears to show him pulling a gun out of his waistband.
A man seen wearing a black t-shirt in the video was also shot and is in critical condition.
Authorities say officers assigned to the 200 block of South Street heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded. Upon arrival, officers found several gunshot victims and an unknown man firing into a crowd of people, said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a Sunday afternoon briefing.
One officer pulled out his weapon and fired several times in the direction of the gunman. Police say the gunman fled, but it's believed he was hit by the officer's gunfire.
Philadelphia police confirm they received intel of potential problems on South Street and several other areas of the city by monitoring social media.
Mayor Jim Kenney told Action News there were 70 police officers in the immediate vicinity due to nearby events.
The crowd along South Street swelled sometime after 8 p.m.
Action News asked city leaders what was done to disperse the crowd before the shooting. Police say it's too early to tell, adding that it's part of the investigation.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.