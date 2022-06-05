gun violence

13 people shot, 2 dead, after gunfire erupts in Center City Philadelphia

An officer arriving on the scene saw a male firing into a crowd of people, police say, and fired his weapon at the suspect.
Raw video: Scene of mass shooting in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 13 people were shot, and two of them were killed, after a mass shooting late Saturday night in Center City Philadelphia.

It all began shortly before midnight at Third and South streets.

Police say an E-911 call came in for a person with a gun, and a large crowd.

An officer arriving on the scene saw a male firing into a crowd of people, police say.

That officer fired his service weapon three times, police say. It is not known if the male suspect was hit.



No arrests have been made. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the identities of those killed.

Seven of the victims were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead on arrival.

Another three victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. One of those victims was also pronounced dead on arrival.

Three other wounded victims are being treated at Temple University Hospital.

There were no injuries to police.

