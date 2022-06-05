mass shooting

Philadelphia announces pedestrian and vehicular traffic restrictions after mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has announced some restrictions following Saturday night's deadly mass shooting on South Street.

According to officials, there will be no pedestrian or vehicular traffic between Front & 6th Streets from Bainbridge to Lombard due to "patterns of recent violence in the area and ongoing safety concerns."

The order is in effect from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Exceptions to these restrictions are the following: residents of the applicable area, owners of real property in the applicable area and employees, licensed medical personnel, members of the media, and law enforcement authorities.



The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say officers assigned to the 200 block of South Street heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded. Upon arrival, officers found several gunshot victims and an unknown man firing into a crowd of people, said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a Sunday afternoon briefing.

SEE ALSO: What we know about victims killed in South Street mass shooting
A barrage of bullets from multiple shooters left three people dead and nearly a dozen more wounded on South Street in Philadelphia.



One officer pulled out his weapon and fired several times in the direction of the gunman. Police say the gunman fled, but it's believed he was hit by the officer's gunfire.

Three people were killed in the shootout and 11 others were injured.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.
