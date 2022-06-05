South Street shooting survivor recalls chaos after gunfire rang out

The shooting claimed the lives of three people and injured 11 others.
Action News spoke with one of the survivors who was taken to Jefferson Hospital. He is pleading for the violence to stop.
"I just want to make good now. That woke me up. That bullet, when it hits you, it's a different type of feeling trust me," said Jon Johnson.
Johnson was enjoying his Saturday night with friends when the gunfire erupted.
"I had a giant hole coming out of my New Balance sneaker and smoke coming out of my foot. That's how I knew it was real. Me personally, I seen two people die right in front of my face. I'm still trying to come to terms with that. I don't know how to respond," explained Johnson.
John Johnson was out having fun with his friends when the shooters opened fire. He looked down and saw a hole in his sneakers and smoke coming out of his foot. He says he saw people die around him. He feels fortunate he made it to the hospital @6abc pic.twitter.com/Gu2wIyn9JG— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) June 5, 2022
While Johnson is one of the lucky ones, he has to live with this grim memory. He's still trying to register the tragedy that unfolded right before his eyes.
Philadelphia police identified one victim as 27-year-old Alexis Quinn.
According to AFT Pennsylvania, the union representing over 36,000 educators, paraprofessionals, Kris Minners was among those killed. He was a second grade resident advisor at Girard College and member of the Girard College Federation of Teachers.
SEE ALSO: 3 dead, 11 injured after shooting on South Street in Philadelphia
"Our hearts are heavy today with the passing of Kris Minners, a second-grade boys' resident advisor at Girard College and member of our union, yet another victim of senseless gun violence. Our thoughts are with Mr. Minners' family who woke up this morning missing someone at their breakfast table, his colleagues who will be without a friend, and with his students who will be without a mentor and a role model," said the union in a statement.
Our statement on last night's mass shooting in Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/v5gAR5S83z— AFT Pennsylvania (@AFTPA) June 5, 2022
Friends and loved ones have also identified another one of the deceased as 34-year-old Greg "Japan" Jackson. He was an avid skater at Millennium Skate World and well known in the boxing community.
James Glover, a driver who was making several food deliveries at the time of the South Street shooting, said he wears a bulletproof vest to protect himself due to the gun violence in the city.
"I have multiple vests and it's for safety. I live in a city that's very dangerous. I know not everyone can afford it but there aren't many options," said Glover.
SEE ALSO: What we know about victims killed in South Street mass shooting
People are sick of losing loved ones to gun violence. Johnson says nothing can bring him down after what happened last night, but he hopes to see change.
"Stop the violence do the right thing. Stop the crime and treat people with the utmost respect," said Johnson.