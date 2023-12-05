  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigating pickup truck fire amid string of arsons in Southwest Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 5, 2023 5:33PM
Police investigating pickup truck fire amid string of arsons in Southwest Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigators in Southwest Philadelphia are trying to figure out if a small fire inside a pickup truck is related to a string of arsons on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators in Southwest Philadelphia are trying to figure out if a small fire inside a pickup truck is related to a string of arsons from Monday.

A portion of the truck was found burning in the Penrose Plaza Shopping Center on Island Avenue at 4 a.m. Tuesday. Although it did not do much damage, police are questioning if it's connected to other arsons involving other vehicles in the area.

A ring camera captured one of the fires Action News first reported about Monday morning.

Police investigating after at least 4 vehicles set on fire in Southwest Philadelphia

The video shows a man get out of the backseat of a car parked on 72nd Street. Then, ten minutes later, the car was fully taken over by flames.

Police say at least three other vehicles, including a dump truck, were set on fire in a matter of hours and all within a five-block area.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW