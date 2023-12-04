At least four vehicles have been set on fire in Southwest Philadelphia Monday morning.

Police investigating after at least 5 vehicles set on fire in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after several vehicles were set on fire early Monday morning.

At least five vehicles within a five to six block area have been set on fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

Firefighters began responding to the fires at 2:30 a.m.

One was set ablaze near 70th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Then another suspicious car fire had to be put out near 72nd Street and Buist Avenue.

A dump truck with a large amount of debris was also set on fire in the 6500 block of Glenmore Avenue.

A box truck was also on fire in the 6300 block of Paschall Avenue.

A fifth suspicious car fire was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

The fire marshal has been called and investigators are checking nearby surveillance cameras in an effort to find whoever is starting the fires.

There are no reports of injuries and no other information has been released at this time.