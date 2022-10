Man shot in the head in Southwest Philly homicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who killed a man in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the 5500 block of Malcolm Street.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found numerous shell casings.

No arrests have been made.