Southwest Philadelphia stabbing leaves man dead in the street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing victim was found dead on a street in Southwest Philadelphia.
The 32-year-old man was found on the 6400 block of Dorel Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say he had been stabbed in the abdomen. His identity has not been released.
Authorities say they recovered a weapon.
The search for a suspect is ongoing.
