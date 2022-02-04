stabbing

Southwest Philadelphia stabbing leaves man dead in the street

The 32-year-old man was found on the 6400 block of Dorel Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A stabbing victim was found dead on a street in Southwest Philadelphia.

The 32-year-old man was found on the 6400 block of Dorel Street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say he had been stabbed in the abdomen. His identity has not been released.

Authorities say they recovered a weapon.

The search for a suspect is ongoing.

