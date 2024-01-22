Woman gives birth to baby girl on side of New Jersey road during winter storm

Parents Stephanie and Tyler welcomed their little girl with a story to last a lifetime.

Parents Stephanie and Tyler welcomed their little girl with a story to last a lifetime.

Parents Stephanie and Tyler welcomed their little girl with a story to last a lifetime.

Parents Stephanie and Tyler welcomed their little girl with a story to last a lifetime.

SPARTA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police jumped in to help when a woman went into labor on the side of the road in New Jersey during a winter storm.

Stephane and Tyler pulled over just before 9 p.m. on Route 15 South near the Sparta-Jefferson line in Sussex County on Jan. 15.

They called for help and police responded within one minute.

Officer Christopher Botta arrived and seconds later, Stephanie delivered the baby girl into his hands.

Additional first responders arrived and helped monitor Stephanie and Millie. They were both wrapped in blankets due to the cold and snowy weather.

Sparta Police Department

They were taken to Morristown Medical Center where everyone is said to be doing well.

They have since been invited to the Sparta police station for a visit in the future.

"As the chief I am very proud of my officers for taking this call to action with using their training and teamwork to help bring a beautiful little girl, Millie, into this world," the Sparta police chief said in a statement.