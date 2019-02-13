ILLINOIS (WPVI) --"I feel like I am a king." That's how a six-year-old wrestler from Illinois describes what it's like when he's on the mat.
KHQA-TV reports, Nick Trotter isn't like most athletes, but he doesn't let that slow him down. He was born with no feet and without a right hand.
His parents, Chris and Mindy, adopted him from Ukraine when he was 18-months-old.
They get emotional looking at how far their little boy has come.
"Kids ask him all the time, 'What happened?' And he'll say, 'Well God made me this way.' He's just an amazing kid," Chris said.
Nick is a member of the Macomb Little Bombers team. He recently participated in his third wrestling tournament, pinning all three of his opponents on his way to winning his bracket.
His dad says: "he knows that he's special and he knows he can do everything and nothing slows him down."
Wrestling is Nick's favorite sport but he also swims, does Jiu Jitsu, and plays baseball.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps