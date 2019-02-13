SPORTS

Inspirational 6-year-old wrestles with no feet and one hand

EMBED </>More Videos

"I feel like I am a king." That's how a six-year-old wrestler from Illinois describes what it's like when he's on the mat.

ILLINOIS (WPVI) --
"I feel like I am a king." That's how a six-year-old wrestler from Illinois describes what it's like when he's on the mat.

KHQA-TV reports, Nick Trotter isn't like most athletes, but he doesn't let that slow him down. He was born with no feet and without a right hand.

His parents, Chris and Mindy, adopted him from Ukraine when he was 18-months-old.

They get emotional looking at how far their little boy has come.

"Kids ask him all the time, 'What happened?' And he'll say, 'Well God made me this way.' He's just an amazing kid," Chris said.

Nick is a member of the Macomb Little Bombers team. He recently participated in his third wrestling tournament, pinning all three of his opponents on his way to winning his bracket.

His dad says: "he knows that he's special and he knows he can do everything and nothing slows him down."

Wrestling is Nick's favorite sport but he also swims, does Jiu Jitsu, and plays baseball.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsfeel goodchildrensportsIllinois
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Joel Embiid has strong words for refs after latest 76ers loss to Celtics
With J.T. Realmuto in camp, Phillies know their time is now
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Knicks lug 17-game skid into meeting with 76ers
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
More Sports
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Show More
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
Joel Embiid curses refs after loss to Celtics
More News