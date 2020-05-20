Phillies' Aaron Nola, Yuengling join forces for fundraiser to benefit hospitality workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For Philadelphia Phillies ace pitcher, Aaron Nola, these are strange times. After all, it's the middle of May and he's never home this time of year.
"Yeah, it's pretty much like being a kid again," Nola says. "Around family at this time of year which usually doesn't happen."
So Nola is making the best of it by trying to give back.
He's partnered with the Pottsville-based Yuengling for Cheers PA, a virtual celebrity fundraiser to benefit the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania hospitality workers that have been financially impacted by COVID-19.
"As we know, a lot of them lost their jobs, restaurants and bars. It's really going down right now and it's really hard for them to make money because they run off tips," says Nola.
For the next 29 days, fans can donate online to the relief effort, and in turn, get a chance to win some pretty cool prizes like autographs from local athletes or even a personal lesson from Nola himself.
"Yeah it's pretty cool," Nola tells Action News. "They can win a pitching clinic with me in the bullpen. I'll give 'em some pitching tips, mental tips," he says.
In the meantime, Nola is staying ready, playing catch with his dad in his backyard, and working out in his parent's garage.
Is he concerned about safety?
"I think that's the number one thing. I don't have a family but a lot of guys have kids, a lot of kids," says Nola. "So I think the number one thing is safety. You don't want to contract anything," said Nola.
That said, he's hungry to get back on that field.
"Whenever our season starts, if and when, we'll be ready," he tells Action News, despite the fact all that home cooking is making it harder and harder to stay in shape.
To enter to win a private lesson with Nola and other amazing prizes, head to www.yuengling.com/CheersPA. The relief effort runs through June 19.
