Big Ten postpones fall sports season; includes Penn State football

ROSEMONT, Illinois (WPVI) -- The Big Ten has decided to postpone the fall sports season, including football, due to the "ongoing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic."
The conference includes several schools in our region, including Penn State and Rutgers universities.
The Big Ten said it will continue to evaluate a number of options regarding these sports, including the possibility of competition in the spring.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the conference said that includes all regular season contents and Big Ten championships and tournaments.
"Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff," said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.
"The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward," said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. "As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
In making its decision, the Big Ten said it relied on the medical advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.
The fall sports included in this announcement are men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.
Decisions regarding winter and spring sports will also continue to be evaluated.
The Big Ten put its preseason on hold last weekend, telling schools they could not conduct contact practices right around the time those should be starting, with games less than a month away.
Before the announcement was made, Penn State head coach James Franklin implored the Big Ten to take its time making a decision.
"There's still time, there's still information we need to gather, and my point is: Why cancel the season right now when we don't have all the information and we don't have all the answers?" Franklin said.
