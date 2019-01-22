SPORTS

Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral

Boys' epic dance battle at Sixers game goes viral. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on January 22, 2019.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Your feel good moment of the day comes courtesy of an epic dance off that's become a bit of a thing at Philadelphia 76ers games.

Fans on Twitter say in the 4th quarter, the same two kids, named Dominic and Anthony, get in a dance off from across the stadium.

And it happens a lot.

People in the crowd Monday night say shirts got lost in the shuffle.

And if the jumbotron cut to anyone else, people would start booing.

The boys are staples, and apparently they steal the show.

Now, they're also a viral sensation, with 2 million views on video of their dance battle, and counting.

Gotta love it -- two kids connected on the big screen by some big moves.

