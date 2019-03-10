Bryce Harper jokes about shirtless Phillies manager Gabe Kapler

"When he looks better than half your team, also with a shirt off, it makes you want to work hard too. He's a great manager and I look forward to learning from him," Harper says during his spring training debut.
Harper also joked he was not sure if he liked Kapler last year but now is 100 percent a fan.
The six-time All-Star outfielder signed a $330 million, 13-year contract last week, surpassing the $325 million deal the Miami Marlins gave Giancarlo Stanton in 2014.