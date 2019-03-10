Bryce Harper jokes about shirtless Phillies manager Gabe Kapler

Bryce Harper Joked he was NOT sure if he liked Phillies manager Gabe Kapler last year but now is 100% a fan!



CLEARWATER, Fla. (WPVI) -- Bryce Harper says he's ready to work hard and learn from Phillies manager Gabe Kapler--with or without a shirt."When he looks better than half your team, also with a shirt off, it makes you want to work hard too. He's a great manager and I look forward to learning from him," Harper says during his spring training debut.Harper also joked he was not sure if he liked Kapler last year but now is 100 percent a fan.The six-time All-Star outfielder signed a $330 million, 13-year contract last week, surpassing the $325 million deal the Miami Marlins gave Giancarlo Stanton in 2014.