Delran native Carli Lloyd determined to help fans during COVID-19 outbreak

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carli Lloyd has been kicking it at home in South Jersey with the Olympics now postponed.The Delran, New Jersey native is trying to stay in shape and stay patient until the 2020 games are rescheduled.Lloyd tells Jeff Skversky in a FaceTime interview, "To have more time together, it's sort of a scary thing because we are already the best team in the world and we're just going to get better and better."Now with some free time, Lloyd is determined to help her fans and youth soccer players everywhere to work on their game.She's been posting tips on her Instagram page while also stressing the importance of social distancing."Just have to get creative. I posted some juggling for people to go get out if they can get out, getting out and being active is essential part of living," said Lloyd.Lloyd's number one goal right now: stop the spread of the coronavirus as quickly as possible, so everyone can get back to doing what they love; which for her is playing soccer."It's important we all have to do our part," Lloyd adds.Lloyd is among the athletes and celebrates raising awareness for New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.